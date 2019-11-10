UrduPoint.com
Protest-hit Guinea Sets February Date For Parliament Election

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 05:20 PM

Protest-hit Guinea sets February date for parliament election

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Guinea's electoral commission has announced a long-delayed parliamentary election will be held in February next year, with tensions high after deadly clashes during opposition protests.

The poor West African nation has been shaken by violence during weeks of demonstrations over opposition suspicions that President Alpha Conde is seeking to prolong his rule.

The head of the country's electoral commission, Amadou Salif Kebe, said in a statement on Saturday that a parliamentary election would go ahead on February 16, 2020.

