Protester Dies After Being Shot At Banned DR Congo March: Police, Organisers
Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 07:20 PM
Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :A protester died Sunday after being shot at a banned march in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma, police and organisers said.
"One person seriously wounded by gunshot died in hospital," national police spokesman Pierrot Mwanamputu told AFP, while an opposition youth official said: "They fired real bullets."