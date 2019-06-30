UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protester Dies After Being Shot At Banned DR Congo March: Police, Organisers

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 07:20 PM

Protester dies after being shot at banned DR Congo march: police, organisers

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :A protester died Sunday after being shot at a banned march in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma, police and organisers said.

"One person seriously wounded by gunshot died in hospital," national police spokesman Pierrot Mwanamputu told AFP, while an opposition youth official said: "They fired real bullets."

Related Topics

Police Died Goma Congo March Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

6 minutes ago

Climate change knows no borders, and neither shoul ..

51 minutes ago

DHA to strengthen partnership with Canadian health ..

51 minutes ago

Mauritania&#039;s Foreign Minister receives creden ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways introduces larger aircraft on three ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Uganda sign MoU on recruitment practices

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.