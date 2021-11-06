Protester killed in Iraq clashes with police: security source

Baghdad, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :An Iraqi protester was shot and killed Friday during clashes in Baghdad between police and supporters of pro-Iran groups, a security source said.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the protester died in hospital but did not indicate who fired the fatal shot.

The clashes came as hundreds of supporters of pro-Iran groups gathered in the Iraqi capital to vent their fury over last month's election result.