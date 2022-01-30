Protester killed in Sudan anti-coup rally: medics

(@FahadShabbir)

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Sudanese security forces killed a 27-year-old protester during anti-coup demonstrations in the capital Khartoum on Sunday, medics said.

He died from a "wound to the chest ... by coup forces," the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement, without specifying the cause of the injury.

His death brought to 79 the number of people killed in the crackdown on anti-coup protests since October, the medics added.