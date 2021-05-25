Protester Shot Dead At Iraq Rally Over Unpunished Killings: Officials
Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:40 PM
Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :An Iraqi protester was shot dead after clashes erupted at demonstrations Tuesday over a wave of deadly attacks on pro-democracy activists and journalists, police and a hospital source said.
Thirteen demonstrators were injured when police moved in to disperse them, the police said, adding that five officers were hurt by projectiles thrown at them during the operation.