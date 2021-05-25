UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protester Shot Dead At Iraq Rally Over Unpunished Killings: Officials

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Protester shot dead at Iraq rally over unpunished killings: officials

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :An Iraqi protester was shot dead after clashes erupted at demonstrations Tuesday over a wave of deadly attacks on pro-democracy activists and journalists, police and a hospital source said.

Thirteen demonstrators were injured when police moved in to disperse them, the police said, adding that five officers were hurt by projectiles thrown at them during the operation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

20 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

35 minutes ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

1 hour ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.