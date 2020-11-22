UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Burn Guatemalan Congress To Demand President Resign

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:10 AM

Protesters burn Guatemalan Congress to demand president resign

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Hundreds of Guatemalans partly burned the Congress building Saturday in a protest demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, following the passage of a budget that has sparked outrage in the impoverished Central American nation.

The flames in the legislative building could be seen from the street in Guatemala City, and a spokesman for the Red Cross told journalists that the group had treated several people for intoxication.

Another peaceful protest, also urging Giammattei to resign, took place in front of the old government palace in the historic center of the capital, not far from Congress.

Carrying the national flag and banners that said "No more corruption," "Giammattei out" and "They messed with the wrong generation," the protesters filled the central square in Guatemala City in front of the old palace.

The widespread discontent and indignation in Guatemala against Giammattei's administration and Congress are caused by a lack of resources for battling the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the new budget.

Guatemala's Congress, dominated by conservative pro-government parties, this week approved an almost $13 billion budget, the largest in the country's history.

Related Topics

Corruption Protest Budget Guatemala Congress From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN chief calls appointment of AU envoys for Ethiop ..

9 hours ago

DRAP approves locally invented device to detect CO ..

9 hours ago

Opposition should realize severity of coronavirus, ..

9 hours ago

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

10 hours ago

Duma Lawmaker Says Moldovan President-Elect Sandu' ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan, Iran hailed for hosting Afghan refugees ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.