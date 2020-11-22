Protesters burn Guatemalan Congress to demand president resign

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Hundreds of Guatemalans partly burned the Congress building Saturday in a protest demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, following the passage of a budget that has sparked outrage in the impoverished Central American nation.

The flames in the legislative building could be seen from the street in Guatemala City, and a spokesman for the Red Cross told journalists that the group had treated several people for intoxication.

Another peaceful protest, also urging Giammattei to resign, took place in front of the old government palace in the historic center of the capital, not far from Congress.

Carrying the national flag and banners that said "No more corruption," "Giammattei out" and "They messed with the wrong generation," the protesters filled the central square in Guatemala City in front of the old palace.

The widespread discontent and indignation in Guatemala against Giammattei's administration and Congress are caused by a lack of resources for battling the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the new budget.

Guatemala's Congress, dominated by conservative pro-government parties, this week approved an almost $13 billion budget, the largest in the country's history.