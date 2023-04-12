Close
Protesters Detained As Macron Visits Amsterdam University: Police

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Protesters detained as Macron visits Amsterdam university: police

Amsterdam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Dutch police arrested two protesters who ran towards French President Emmanuel Macron outside Amsterdam University on Wednesday, a police spokesman said, in a fresh disturbance during Macron's state visit.

"For the honour of the workers and a better world -- even if Macron doesn't like it, we are here," one protester chanted as he was pinned down by several security officials, tv footage showed.

The protester ran towards Macron and was tackled to the ground, knocking over a man in uniform, according to images on social media.

The incident happened just after the French president had got out of a limousine with Dutch King Willem-Alexander and was being greeted by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema.

"We arrested two protesters for running towards the president. For disturbing public order and threatening," Amsterdam police spokesperson Lex van Liebergen told AFP.

