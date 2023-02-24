Protesters paint huge Ukrainian flag outside Russian Embassy in London

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 10:10 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Activists from a campaign group painted a giant Ukrainian flag Thursday on a street in central London where the Russian Embassy is located.

In solidarity with Ukraine, the group called "Led by Donkeys" dumped over 300 liters (79 gallons) of yellow and blue paint to create a 5,382-square-foot Ukrainian flag on the street in Kensington Palace Gardens.

Sharing a photo from the protest on social media, the group reminded that Friday is the first anniversary of the Russian war on Ukraine.

"Tomorrow is the first anniversary of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's imperialist invasion of Ukraine, an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination.

The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside his embassy in London will serve to remind him of that," it said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, London police said that four people -- three men and a woman -- were arrested over "criminal damage and obstructing the highway."The UK will hold a minute of silence on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

