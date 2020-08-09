Protesters storm Lebanon energy ministry

Beirut, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanese protesters on Saturday stormed the energy ministry, the latest in a string of government buildings targeted during a day of rage sparked by a deadly explosion at Beirut port.

Footage broadcast live by Lebanese tv channels showed protesters taking over the energy ministry building as powerless police officers looked on, with one of the demonstrators saying: "They ruled Lebanon for 30 years, now Lebanon is ours.

""We entered the energy ministry and we are here to stay. They will be surprised by our actions," he said, referring to the ruling political class protesters want to remove.