Protesters topple Washington statue of Confederate general: media

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Protesters have toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the US capital, images broadcast by US media show.

President Donald Trump tweeted that the Washington "D.C. police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn.

These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country!"The images, broadcast on ABC7 news late Friday, showed the figure of Albert Pike being pulled down with rope before dozens of demonstrators started chanting "black lives matter".