UrduPoint.com

Protesting Dutch Farmers Eye Gains In Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Protesting Dutch farmers eye gains in elections

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Dutch voters go to the polls in local elections on Wednesday, with a party of angry farmers posing a challenge to Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his climate change plans.

The provincial vote, which also determines the shape of parliament's upper house, comes after months of turbulent farmer protests that have won the support of former US president Donald Trump.

Opinion polls show the "Farmers-Citizen Movement" (BBB) -- which was only founded in 2019 and has just one MP -- could be one of Wednesday's big winners at the expense of Rutte's ruling coalition.

A strong showing would mean the farmers could ally with other parties in the senate to block Rutte's legislation, which is expected to reduce livestock numbers and possibly close some farms.

Rutte, the Netherlands' longest serving leader who has been in power since 2010, says he has "hope" that the four-party coalition led by his centre-right VVD party can solve problems including the farm plans.

The premier told Dutch television at the weekend that the coalition has "always been prepared to take responsibility under difficult circumstances" and dismissed speculation he could quit.

But farmers in the Netherlands -- a nation of nearly 18 million people that is the world's second largest agricultural exporter after the United States -- say the government has ignored them.

"We don't really feel heard," Erik Stegink, national president of the BBB and a pig farmer himself, told AFP. "Sometimes we don't even feel welcome in our own country anymore.

" The farmers' protests and their symbol of an upside-down Dutch flag have attracted global attention, with farmers blockading highways, dumping manure on roads and rallying noisily outside politicians' houses.

Thousands of farmers rallied in The Hague on Saturday, at the same time as climate activists blocked a main road in another part of the city.

The Dutch government says it must reduce nitrogen emissions by 50 percent by 2030, with the greenhouse gas emitted in particular by fertilisers and manure.

This is necessary, it says, to ease a housing crisis in the Netherlands, as large construction projects that also emit nitrogen have been suspended by court order on environmental grounds.

Rutte's government says it plans to release 25 billion Euros ($26.8 billion) by 2035 to help the agricultural sector, particularly through reducing livestock numbers but possibly also through the "expropriation" of farms.

The farmers say they are being unfairly targeted by the still unfinalised proposals compared to sectors such as industry and transport.

The plans have also been seized on by the global far-right, who alleges, without evidence, a sinister "globalist" plot to rob farmers of their land.

But opinion polls show that the Dutch far-right Forum for Democracy (FvD) party, which won the last provincial elections in 2019, is set for losses this time.

Its leader Thierry Baudet has in recent years pushed Covid-sceptic conspiracies and said he hoped "hero" Russian President Vladimir Putin wins the war in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister World Ukraine Russia Parliament Democracy Vote Trump Road The Hague Vladimir Putin Same United States Netherlands Gas 2019 TV Government Industry Billion Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2023

53 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th March 2023

58 minutes ago
 UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

8 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

9 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.