UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesting Farmers Call For Countrywide Shutdown In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

Protesting farmers call for countrywide shutdown in India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :-- Farmers protesting in India against three new farm laws passed last year, have given a call for a 12-hour countrywide shutdown on Friday beginning at 06:00 a.m.

Extra police deployment could be seen on the roads since early morning in the wake of the shutdown call.

The shutdown is expected to have more effect in northern states of Punjab and Haryana, western state of Rajasthan, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi, as compared to the rest of the country.

The farmers appealed to all business establishments, including shops, to remain closed on Friday, besides road and rail services.

They have been protesting against the three farm laws since Nov.

27. After being denied entry into Delhi to carry out their protests, the farmers sat down at inter-state borders around Delhi turning the protesting sites into makeshift camps.

While the farmers argue that the three new farms laws enacted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government were detrimental to their farming interests, the Centre Government maintains that the new legislations would actually result in increasing their incomes.

It has been almost four months since the farmers' protests, but neither side seem to be budging. The farmers' unions have announced to carry on with their protests at least till Oct. 2, the birth anniversary of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Related Topics

India Delhi Prime Minister Police Business Punjab Narendra Modi Road All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan team departs for South Africa tour today

30 minutes ago

UK Car Output Hit Record Low in February Over COVI ..

22 minutes ago

Russia's Mishina, Galliamov Win Pairs Gold in Debu ..

22 minutes ago

Over 20 Iraqis Detained in Ankara on Suspicion of ..

22 minutes ago

Five critically injured in roof collapse incident

22 minutes ago

MoHR achieves lots of milestone on women rights pr ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.