UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests Against German Car Industry Rev Up In Frankfurt

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 09:50 AM

Protests against German car industry rev up in Frankfurt

Frankfurt am Main, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Environmental campaigners plan to disrupt the Frankfurt motor show this weekend as Germany's car industry comes under increasing pressure to go green and abandon internal combustion engines.

"The car industry has cheated on diesel and is contributing to the worsening climate crisis," said Gerald Neubauer, a spokesman for the campaign group Campact, which is co-organising a demonstration Saturday at Frankfurt's biennial International Motor Show (IAA).

Police say thousands of demonstrators are expected to walk or cycle to Frankfurt's Exhibition Centre and activists want to disrupt the car show by blocking the surrounding streets on Sunday.

"We want a revolution in modes of transport," said a spokeswoman for the climate action group Sand in the Gearbox.

The combination of protests and civil disobedience aimed at Germany's car industry shows the sector no longer enjoys the untouchable status it once held as a key driver in Europe's biggest economy.

Diesel-fuelled cars have remained at low levels of popularity in Germany following Volkswagen's massive "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal of 2015.

The 10-day long IAA show, where the latest automobile trends are being showcased until September 22, is crystallising tensions over the car industry in Germany, where climate change is shaking up the public discourse.

Related Topics

Scandal Europe Driver Car Germany Frankfurt September Sunday 2015 Industry Volkswagen

Recent Stories

Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza Result in 55 I ..

10 hours ago

Hong Kong Protesters Form Human Chains During Mid- ..

10 hours ago

UN Chief to Meet Bahaman Prime Minister on Friday ..

10 hours ago

Govt taking adequate measures to control dengue pr ..

10 hours ago

Van der Poel extends Tour of Britain lead

10 hours ago

Former Warriors ace Livingston retires

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.