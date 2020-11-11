Protests as Ukraine eyes tighter virus restrictions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Nearly 2,000 people protested near the government headquarters on Wednesday against possible weekend restrictions that officials say may come into force in Ukraine to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

In a bid to halt the spread of the virus, the ex-Soviet country is considering whether to shutter non-essential businesses on weekends, with only grocery stores and pharmacies allowed to remain open.

The new restrictions could come into force as early as Wednesday, officials said.

Demonstrators, mostly owners and employees of restaurants and movie cinemas, asked the government to let them continue to stay open on weekends.

Some were holding placards that said "Let me work!" and "no work -- no taxes." Dmytro Derkach, co-owner of Planeta Kino movie theatre chain, said that cinemas generated up to 80 percent of their revenue on weekends.

"It makes no sense for us to work on weekdays," he told AFP by phone.

"Most likely, we'll have to close cinemas completely and fire employees," he added.

The European Business Association in Ukraine also said the move "can hurt entrepreneurs." "We hope that the voice of business will be heard as the country is not able to withstand a hard lockdown or else, we most likely have to face a crisis in the winter with a frozen economy," the association said in a statement.

Health officials have reported more than 480,000 coronavirus cases and more than 8,900 fatalities.

Ukraine's health minister has warned that "the worst" was yet to come.