UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests Damage Statue Of Belgian King Outside Museum

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Protests damage statue of Belgian king outside museum

Brussels, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A bust of late Belgian king Leopold II, who exploited the country's brutally-run former central African colony as a personal estate, has been vandalised for a third time.

Ruling the Belgians between 1865 and 1909, Leopold II was revered at home as the builder of his country, but his legacy came under the spotlight this year as anti-racist protests spread around the world.

During his reign, the land that was then the Belgian Congo and is now largely in the Democratic Republic of Congo was run for his profit and millions of Africans were killed, tortured or died of the hardship of forced labour.

When "Black Lives Matters" protests erupted this year triggered by anger in the United States at the latest police killings of unarmed black suspects, Leopold's many monuments were targeted.

The latest incident is thought to have taken place late Friday, when a statue of Leopold outside the Africa Museum just outside Brussels was once again daubed in blood-red paint.

The plinth under the late king's head is now emblazoned "BLM II", a reference to Black Lives Matter.

Museum director Guido Gryseels told AFP on Monday that the museum -- a former colonialist institution which reopened after a renovation in 2018 with a mission to put Belgium's history in Africa in proper context -- had already been planning to add an explanatory plaque to the statue.

But he said the entire future of the statue was now up for debate and that "a lot of people would like to see it taken down".

Related Topics

Africa World Police Died Brussels Belgium United States Congo 2018 Million Labour

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on &#0 ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

3 hours ago

Zayed University to hold virtual graduation of &#0 ..

4 hours ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

4 hours ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.