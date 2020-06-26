UrduPoint.com
Protests Disrupt Reopening Of Paris-Orly Airport

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Protests disrupt reopening of Paris-Orly airport

Orly, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Paris's Orly airport reopened on Friday after three months closure during the coronavirus pandemic, but traffic was thin and also briefly disrupted by climate protesters storming the runway.

A plane operated by low-cost carrier Transavia took off for the Portuguese city of Porto, the first commercial flight since the number two Paris airport came to a halt on March 31.

Two firetrucks on either side of the plane shot arcs of water over the stationary aircraft in celebration, with the passengers inside waiting to taxi to the runway.

But hours later, Extinction Rebellion activists stormed the runway, lit flares and attached themselves to bicycles with locks around their necks to protest the bailing out of the aviation industry, which suffered huge losses with the grounding of air traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifteen people were arrested for "forbidden entry" and "damage", said an airport official.

Before their arrest, the activists rolled out banners saying "let's save the living not airplanes" and "15 billion to relaunch the catastrophe", in reference to the French government 15 billion Euros (around $17 billion) bailout for the aviation industry.

"The government is trying to do a publicity stunt by outlawing a couple of domestic flights, but at the same time it is financing the revival of the aviation industry with billions of public money. Where is the logic?" said Extinction Rebellion in a statement.

