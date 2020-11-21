UrduPoint.com
Protests In Brazil After Security Guards Beat Black Man To Death

Sat 21st November 2020 | 08:40 AM

Protests in Brazil after security guards beat black man to death

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The death of a black man beaten by white security guards at a supermarket sparked protests across Brazil Friday as the country celebrated Black Consciousness Day.

A video of Thursday night's incident in the southern city of Porto Alegre captured on a witness's mobile phone was broadcast on social networks and Brazilian media.

As the video went viral, around 1,000 protesters in Sao Paulo marched to a branch of the French-owned Carrefour supermarket chain and stoned the glass storefront before storming the premises, trashing and burning goods, according to an AFP photographer on the scene.

"Carrefour's hands are dirty with black blood," read one banner held up by demonstrators.

Police in Porto Alegre used tear gas and flash bang grenades to disperse a protest that had formed in front of the supermarket where the death occurred, according to local television.

