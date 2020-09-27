UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests In Madrid Before Partial Lockdown Widened

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Protests in Madrid before partial lockdown widened

Madrid, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Protesters hit the streets of Madrid against virus restrictions on Sunday, a day before a partial lockdown is extended to more areas of Spain's capital region try to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.

The city with its surrounding region is at the epicentre of a second wave of infections sweeping Spain.

Covid-19 has already claimed more than 31,000 lives among more than 700,000 cases nationwide, the highest infection rate in the European Union.

Some 850,000 people in 37 mainly densely-populated low-income districts in southern Madrid have since September 21 been confined to their neighbourhoods, unable to leave except for work, school or medical reasons -- although they are able to move freely within their own areas.

Parks in the affected neighbourhoods are closed and restaurants and other businesses must shut at 10 pm in a country with a tradition of eating late.

The regional government of Madrid, which is responsible for health, will from Monday extend the restrictions to eight more districts home to another 167,000 people.

Its latest move falls short of a recommendation from Spain's leftist central government that the partial lockdown should cover the entire city.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Madrid regional parliament in southern district Vallecas, one of the neighbourhoods under partial lockdown since last week, to protest against the restrictions.

Many complained of discrimination by the authorities.

"It's not lockdown, it's segregation!" the crowd chanted as they briefly blocked a road in front of the assembly.

"They don't confine the rich," was among one of the signs on display at the protest, which drew groups of young people, retired couples and young parents pushing baby strollers.

- 'Makes no sense' - Similar smaller demonstrations were held in other parts of the city, including in front of city hall and at the seat of Madrid's regional government in the central Puerta del Sol square.

"It makes no sense that you can go to work in a wealthier area but can't go have a drink," Marcos Ruiz Guijarro, a 27-year-old electrician who like many of his neighbours travels to the centre of Madrid every day to work, told AFP.

"Infections are rising everywhere, the rules should be the same for everyone." Many demonstrators complained that the regional government was failing to improve public healthcare or doing anything to reduce overcrowding in the transport system, where they said the virus could easily spread.

The protesters clapped in unison while calling for the resignation of regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, under fire for saying that the "lifestyle" of people in the affected neighbourhoods was partly to blame for the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The regional government says it has targeted areas where the contagion rate is above 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

- Hospitals overrun - But national Health Minister Salvador Illa on Friday called on the regional government to extend its restrictions to the entire city as well to surrounding areas with more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

He warned that hospitals in the region of around 6.6 million people are already overrun with coronavirus cases, and it should prepare for some "hard weeks" ahead.

In a tweet on Sunday he once again urged the regional government of Madrid to "review the measures it announced and follow the recommendations of scientists and health experts".

Since the central government ended its state of emergency on June 21, responsibility for managing the pandemic has been transferred to Spain's 17 autonomous regions.

Over the past week, Spain has registered the highest number of new cases within the EU with a rate of nearly 300 per 100,000 inhabitants -- but in the Madrid region, the figure is currently more than 700 per 100,000.

Related Topics

Assembly Fire Protest Parliament European Union Road Young Salvador Madrid Same Spain Turkish Lira June September Sunday From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 22 businesses, warns 2 for vio ..

32 minutes ago

ADNOC L&amp;S signs 25-year Agreement to service p ..

1 hour ago

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

2 hours ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

2 hours ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

2 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.