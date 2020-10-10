UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests In Nigeria Over Police Brutality

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Protests in Nigeria over police brutality

Lagos, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Hundreds of people took to the streets in several Nigerian cities on Friday in a wave of protests against police violence that have left two dead.

One protestor and one police officer were killed on Thursday while another sustained life-threatening injuries during a protest in the southern town of Ughelli, Hafiz Inuwa, Delta State Commissioner of Police told AFP, adding that nine suspects had been arrested.

Protestors gathered peacefully in the economic hub Lagos but in the capital Abuja, the crowd was met with teargas according to one of the organisers.

"Our members were close to 200 in the protest. We were teargassed," said human rights activist Deji Adeyanju.

"It's just sad that they are clamping down on peaceful civil protest." Anger has been brewing on social media after a video went viral showing the alleged killing of a man by a police officer in Delta state -- a video that authorities denied was real.

The man who filmed the video was arrested, provoking even more anger.

Nigeria's vice president denounced police violence when asked about the issue by reporters.

"I'm very concerned, in fact, very angry about what I see, happening to young men and women who are arrested, in some cases maimed or killed by men of the police force," Yemi Osinbajo said.

The movement initially targeted the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), widely accused of unlawful arrests, torture and even murder, but has since broadened to include all police forces.

While the SARS unit was suspended on Sunday, groups such as Amnesty International said the government had not gone far enough, pointing to previous unsuccessful attempts to ban the force.

The hashtag #EndSARS was the most trending topic on Twitter on Friday.

"There's a lot more people than yesterday. The movement is growing," 29-year-old Chinoso Esengba, a doctor participating in Friday's protest, said.

"This problem affects us all. We all risk being tortured, arrested, extorted for no good reason," he added.

Several Nigerian celebrities have expressed support for the movement.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Protest Police Social Media Twitter Amnesty International Doctor Young Man Abuja Lagos Hub Women Sunday All Government Sad

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

21 minutes ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

3 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Only Politician Able to Ensure Progress in K ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.