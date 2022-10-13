UrduPoint.com

Protests: Iran Accuses US Of 'destablisation' Plot

October 13, 2022

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Iran's president Thursday accused arch-enemy the United States of seeking to destabilise the Islamic republic, which has been rocked by nearly a month of women-led protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Outrage over the 22-year-old woman's death, three days after she was arrested by Iran police, has fuelled the biggest wave of street protests and violence seen in the country for almost three years..

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi again blamed the United States, its bitter foe since Iran's 1973 Islamic Revolution and chief adversary in a standoff over Iran's nuclear programme.

"Following the failure of America in militarisation and sanctions, Washington and its allies have resorted to the failed policy of destabilisation," he said, speaking in Kazakhstan.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

