UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests Over Glasgow Immigration Raid On Eid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Protests over Glasgow immigration raid on Eid

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Around 200 protesters in a largely Muslim part of Scotland's biggest city demonstrated as immigration officials raided a property on Thursday, the start of the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The raid occurred in the Glasgow constituency of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said she was "deeply concerned by this action by the Home Office, especially today in the heart of a community celebrating Eid".

"My office is making urgent enquiries and stands ready to offer any necessary assistance to those detained," she tweeted.

There was no immediate comment from the UK Home Office on who was targeted in the raid but Mohammad Asif, director of the Afghan Human Rights Foundation, indicated they were Afghans.

"The same people who run from the British and American bombs put at the back of the van right now.

And they are about to be deported," he said.

"And it's on Eid you know... the guys are not even allowed to pray. How do you do that in a democratic society? It's a sad day." Watched by a large deployment of police, protesters sat on the road in front of the property and a crowd gathered around the Home Office vehicle, chanting "Leave our neighbours, let them go" and "Cops go home".

The three-day festival of Eid marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. It is traditionally celebrated with mosque prayers, family feasts and shopping.

"I'd ask Christians to reflect on what it would feel like to have your house raided on Christmas Day," said Tom, a neighbour who joined the protest.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Protest Police Christmas Road Vehicle Same Van Glasgow United Kingdom Mosque Muslim Christian Family From Ramadan Sad

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

5 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

6 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

6 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.