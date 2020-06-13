UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests Show 'progress' On Diversity, Says 'Star Trek' Icon Takei

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 08:20 AM

Protests show 'progress' on diversity, says 'Star Trek' icon Takei

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :George Takei, the pioneering Asian American "Star Trek" actor and LGBTQ icon, said massive anti-racism protests this month show the US is "making progress" on diversity, but warned the pandemic is renewing deep-rooted prejudices.

Speaking to AFP ahead of his address at the University of California Los Angeles' virtual commencement Friday, Takei said the tens of thousands marching over George Floyd's death in police custody inspired confidence in the next generation.

But -- drawing on his childhood in US wartime internment camps, and decades trapped in the closet due to Hollywood homophobia -- he urged youth to stand firm on minority rights.

"We are making progress, but that involves active participation," he said.

"As a society, we are moving, inching forward." The star best known for playing Sulu in the original "Star Trek" has spent decades campaigning for social justice.

At 83, he is not marching this time, but the protests remind him of the 1960s, when he met Martin Luther King, Jr. after performing in civil rights musical "Fly Blackbird." "He said, thank you very much, and especially you, as an Asian man -- I was the sole Asian in that cast, I usually was back then," said Takei. "There weren't other Asians involved in the civil rights movement." Now, with young people of all backgrounds marching against racism, Takei praised the next crop of activists.

"You, the infinitely diverse hi-tech class have the whole of human history, the glorious and the ugly, as your launching pad," he said later in his UCLA address.

"Stretch as far as you can," he added. "Boldly go where no one has gone before." - 'Categorized as aliens' - But, speaking to AFP, Takei warned the coronavirus pandemic is exposing racism beyond prejudice against the black community -- such as against Asian Americas, fueled by President Donald Trump's references to the "Chinese virus." "In the New York subway, an Asian American woman was spat at... in Texas, an Asian American family was stabbed by this person, because they 'brought the virus to this country'" he said.

It serves as a painful reminder of the years Takei's Japanese-origin family spent in World War II internment camps in the US.

"My history is being repeated again, in this day and age, because of this pandemic," he said.

"I was born right here in Los Angeles, California... we're Americans," he said. "And yet, we were categorized as aliens simply because we look like the people that bombed Pearl Harbor." Soldiers with bayonets on their rifles forced Takei's family from their home and into "barbed wire prison camps." "I don't mean to compare my background with the graduating generation, but they have uncertainty in their lives," he said.

- 'Torturous' - The coronavirus has also meant Pride parades set for this weekend commemorating the "Stonewall riots" have largely been scrapped.

The June 1969 riots sparked by repeated police raids on the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in New York's Greenwich Village, proved a turning point in the gay rights struggle.

Takei expressed regret at remaining "silent" on LGBT rights until he was spurred to come out by then-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger's veto of same-sex marriage in 2005.

He had feared losing acting jobs -- "Star Trek" was canceled in 1969, the same year as Stonewall, leaving him in need of work.

"I was closeted most of my adult life... that was torturous. I wanted to speak out," Takei added.

Ironically, the cult actor said coming out has increased his job offers, including multiple cameos as himself in sitcoms such as "The Big Bang Theory." But issues of racism, police brutality, and a row involving Harry Potter author JK Rowling this week in which she was accused of transphobia, serve as poignant reminders of the progress still needed, said Takei.

"The root of this kind of bias is all the same, whether it's race, or race combined with war in our case, or by gender identification, it's the same," he said.

"It's hate -- irrational hate."

Related Topics

Riots Police Governor Minority China Marriage Trump Job Young Los Angeles Man Gay Progress George Same New York Arnold Schwarzenegger June Women World War Family All From Best Race Asia Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazilian Ferreira wins main draw of UAE Warriors ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

8 hours ago

Govt unveils Rs 7.137 trillion relief budget for F ..

6 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

10 hours ago

US Financial Strain From COVID-19 Not Over Despite ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.