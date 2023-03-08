UrduPoint.com

'Proud' Klinsmann Vows To Reign Over Asia As South Korea Boss

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

'Proud' Klinsmann vows to reign over Asia as South Korea boss

Seoul, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Jurgen Klinsmann wants to win the Asian Cup after landing in South Korea on Wednesday to take over the men's national side.

The former Germany, Bayern Munich and United States coach succeeds Paulo Bento, who took the Koreans to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, where they were beaten 4-1 by Brazil.

"I think the goal has to be winning the Asian Cup. Winning. That is the goal," the 58-year-old former striker told reporters at Incheon airport, where a sprinkling of fans greeted him.

"You proved in Qatar that you can beat big nations, you beat Portugal in Qatar and four years ago you beat Germany, so you can do very well and this is our goal." Klinsmann had a successful playing career at clubs such as Inter Milan, Tottenham and Bayern, but some South Korean fans have questioned his record as a coach.

He took charge of his native Germany in 2004 and led them to third place in the 2006 World Cup on home soil, losing to eventual winners Italy in the semi-finals.

He went on to manage Bayern and the United States.

His previous coaching job was a 10-week stint in charge of Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga more than three years ago.

Klinsmann, who signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Korea Football Association, added "I'm very proud and very privileged to have this opportunity to come to Korea and to work with the national team and to hopefully have success.

"That's why I am here and I'm looking forward to it, to get started and to get to work."His first match will be a friendly against Colombia on March 24.

The Asian Cup takes place in Qatar early next year.

Related Topics

Football World Job Qatar Germany Berlin Incheon Italy Brazil Portugal South Korea United States North Korea Colombia March Asia Bayern Coach Tottenham Inter Milan Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

35 seconds ago
 Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need ..

Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need to empower women for developme ..

9 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on his appointment

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th March 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.