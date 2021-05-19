UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Best Consular Services, Among Top Priorities: FM

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) , May 18 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, provision of best consular services at Pakistan missions and embassies abroad, were among their top priorities.

The foreign minister was addressing officials of Pakistan embassy in Ankara, Turkey, during a visit. The foreign minister said that resolution of issues faced by the Pakistani communities aboard on priority basis was their topmost responsibility.

He stressed that they had to strive to meet different challenges, being confronted on diplomatic fronts.

For the economic stability of Pakistan and promotion of investment, they had to focus on the economic diplomacy, he added.

Earlier, the foreign minister was warmly welcomed by Pakistan ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and other high authorities, said a press release.

He took round of different sections of the embassy and ambassador Qazi gave him a briefing about the functioning of the embassy.

On the occasion, the foreign minister also interacted with local and international media representatives and highlighted Pakistan's viewpoint over Palestine issue and other important regional and global issues.

He also wrote his expressions in the visitor's book.

The foreign minister also visited Pakistan House in Ankara where he was received by Pakistan ambassador.

The foreign minister talked to the embassy officials during a dinner and said that multi-dimensional brotherly and bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkey had strengthened with the passage of time.

He said shared views of the leaderships of the both countries helped in furthering these ties.

