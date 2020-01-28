KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the provision of quality health services across the country were among the top priorities of the government and assured complete facilities to the private sector in that regard.

He was talking to the board members of the Indus Hospital, who called on him.

The board members gave him a detailed briefing about the provision of health facilities, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi were present during the meeting.

The prime minister appreciated the contributions of Indus Hospital in the health sector.

The board members included Chairman Yunus Hashim Bengali, Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdul Bari Khan, Executive Director Saira Khawaja, Syed Mashhood Rizvi, Abdul Kareem Paracha and Adnan Asdar.