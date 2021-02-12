LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the provision of quality and affordable healthcare facilities to masses, especially the downtrodden and social protection, was the foremost priority of the present government.

As the health and education sectors were neglected in the past, the health system became ineffective and badly hurt the poor in particular, he added.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a meeting held here to review progress regarding the provision of universal health insurance in Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor to PM Shehzad Akbar, Special Assistant to PM Malik Ameen Aslam, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hasham Jawan Bakht, Special Assistant to CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and senior officers were in attendance.

\more\932