UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provisional Ban For Two US Women Sprinters Over Whereabouts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Provisional ban for two US women sprinters over whereabouts

Paris, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Two top US women sprinters, including Olympic 200m finalist Deajah Stevens, have been provisionally suspended after failing to meet 'whereabouts' criteria, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Friday.

Stevens, 24, finished seventh in the 200m at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and fifth in the London world championships a year later, when she was US champion over the distance.

Also provisionally banned was her 23-year-old compatriot Gabrielle Thomas, a two-time winner of the 200m at the Lausanne Diamond League (2018, 2019).

Elite athletes are duty-bound to provide the AIU with their whereabouts 90 days in advance in case they might be subjected to an out-of-competition doping test.

Under World Athletics' anti-doping rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures (filing failure and/or missed test) within a period of 12 months constitute an anti-doping rule violation, for which the applicable sanction is two years' ineligibility subject to a reduction to a minimum of one year depending on the athlete's degree of fault.

The AIU, the independent anti-doping watchdog for track and field set up in 2017, also announced a provisional ban for whereabouts discrepancies for Kenya's Alex Korio Oliotiptip, who was 11th in the 10,000m at last year's Doha worlds.

Related Topics

World London Doha Lausanne Kenya Women 2017 2016 2018 2019 Olympics Top

Recent Stories

Georgia Confirms 7th Death From Coronavirus-Relate ..

1 hour ago

Ex-Member of Merkel's Party to Run in German Parli ..

1 hour ago

Zimbabwean President Extends Quarantine for 2 Week ..

1 hour ago

Domestic Violence Cases in New York Rise By 30% in ..

1 hour ago

Communications curbs violating fundamental rights ..

1 hour ago

Over 700 under quarantine in Multan after 2424 lea ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.