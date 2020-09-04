UrduPoint.com
Provorov Scores In OT As Flyers Force Game Seven With Isles

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:10 AM

Los Angeles, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Ivan Provorov scored in the second overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers staved off elimination by beating the New York Islanders 5-4 to set up a game seven in their NHL Stanley Cup playoff series.

Provorov scored with just under five minutes left in the second extra session and goaltender Carter Hart made 49 saves for the Flyers who tied the Eastern Conference second round series 3-3.

Game seven is Friday night in the NHL quarantine bubble in Toronto, Ontario.

Provorov's winning wrist shot from the point capped an emotional day for the Flyers, who welcomed back Swedish forward Oskar Lindblom who played his first game since being diagnosed with a rare type of bone cancer in December.

Lindblom, who underwent months of chemotherapy, was cheered by both teams the first time he stepped on the ice for a shift.

Matt Barzal, who was a questionable starter for New York after getting hurt in game five, had a goal and an assist for the Islanders who are seeking to reach the NHL's semi-finals for the first time in 27 years.

Derick Brassard, Anders Lee and Matt Martin also scored in regulation and Semyon Varlamov stopped 26 shots.

But the biggest star of the contest was Flyers goalie Hart as the Isles outshot Philadelphia 53-31.

Canada's Hart made several brilliant saves, including a sequence of stops with 90 seconds left in the third while Philadelphia was killing a penalty. With the Isles storming the Flyers net, but Hart made a diving game saving stop from in close off Lee.

Lee had another chance to win it with 6:46 left in the first overtime but Hart stopped him cold again. This time Hart made a calculated move, saving precious seconds by dropping his stick so he could slide faster across the crease to deny Lee again.

Both teams had injury problems coming into the game.

Barzal suited up for the Islanders despite being hurt, but Flyers forward Sean Couturier sat out after banging knees with Barzal in game five.

