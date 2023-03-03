PSG And Morocco Footballer Achraf Hakimi Charged With Rape: Prosecutors To AFP
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM
Paris, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, French prosecutors told AFP on Friday.
Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors Thursday in connection with accusations from a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.
The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco's surprise run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, was seen at PSG training on Friday morning.
Contacted by AFP, the club made no comment.