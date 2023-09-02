Open Menu

PSG Announce Signing Of France Striker Kolo Muani

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Paris, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of France striker Randal Kolo Muani from German club Eintracht Frankfurt early on Saturday, moments after the summer transfer window closed in Europe.

Kolo Muani has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions, after media reports in France said they had agreed to pay a fee totalling 90 million Euros ($97m) to Frankfurt.

The 24-year-old forward, who hails from the Paris suburbs and began his career at Nantes, had been a target for PSG all summer and completes an ambitious recruitment drive in the transfer window by the Qatar-backed club.

PSG had already notably signed French internationals in winger Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona and defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich.

As well as keeping Kylian Mbappe following a lengthy contract dispute, PSG also reinforced their attack with the arrivals of Spain's Marco Asensio from Real Madrid and South Korean star Lee Kang-in.

Kolo Muani's arrival follows that on Thursday of winger Bradley Barcola from Lyon for an initial 45 million euros.

