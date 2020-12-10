UrduPoint.com
PSG Beat Basaksehir 5-1 In Champions League Game Suspended After Racism Walkout

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

PSG beat Basaksehir 5-1 in Champions League game suspended after racism walkout

Paris, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Neymar scored a stunning hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 5-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday when their Champions League match restarted a day after being suspended in an unprecedented walkout over a racism row.

Kylian Mbappe also scored twice for the French side, who secured top spot in their Champions League group and with it a potentially easier draw in the last 16.

The match restarted in the 14th minute where it had been halted on Tuesday amid accusations the Romanian fourth official had used a racist term to describe Basaksehir's Cameroonian assistant coach, Pierre Webo.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

