PSG beat Lille with late Di Maria strike

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Neymar set up Angel Di Maria to score an 88th-minute winner as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind once again, this time to beat reigning French champions Lille 2-1 on Friday.

With Kylian Mbappe missing and Lionel Messi taken off at half-time, PSG needed captain Marquinhos to equalise in the 74th minute after Jonathan David had given the away side a first-half lead at the Parc des Princes.

Di Maria had set up the equaliser and he then arrived to fire low into the net from Neymar's lay-off and secure a win that allows PSG to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to a massive 10 points over second-placed Lens before the rest of the weekend's games.

Nevertheless this was another in a long line of disjointed displays from Mauricio Pochettino's team and the coach was again left with questions to answer.

It was the third time in four home league games that PSG have come from behind to score a late winning goal, and here it came against a Lille side who are in mid-table after a poor start to their title defence.

The absence of top-scorer Mbappe due to illness did not help, nor did that of injured playmaker Marco Verratti.

"It is not by chance that the team responded the way they did. It shows the mentality and the character that they have," Pochettino insisted.

"We want to win in the best possible manner, and by the biggest margin. The truth is that it's often a struggle but it's not by chance that we have won 10 league games out of 12."