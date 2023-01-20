PSG beats All-Star team as Ronaldo shines in Thriller match for RSC

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Chairman of the board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Al-Sheikh, crowned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) team with Riyadh Season Cup (RSC) after defeating - Thursday - Riyadh Season team, consisting of the stars of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal teams, 5-4.

With the attendance of thousands of football fans who gathered at King Fahd International Stadium in the capital, Riyadh, the charming confrontation was renewed once again between the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who led the Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal Stars team, and his arch-rival, Argentine Lionel Messi, the star of PSG.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the second minute, before Cristiano Ronaldo equalized for Riyadh season team in the 34th minute from a penalty kick, and at the 43rd minute Marquinhos restored the lead for the French team, and Ronaldo scored the adjustment goal in the 50th minute, and the excitement continued in the second half.

After the Spanish player Sergio Ramos scored the third goal for his team in the 54th minute, however, the stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr soon equalized by the South Korean Hyun Soo Jang in the 57th minute, and at the 60th minute, Kylian Mbappe re-advanced in favor of his team by scoring the fourth goal, followed by the player scoring Hugo Iketiki scored the fifth goal in the 78th minute, before Anderson Talisca concluded the goal festival of the match after he scored the fourth goal for Riyadh Season team in the 90 + 4 minute.

It is worth mentioning that the match took place after a busy sports week in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, which witnessed the return of Barcelona to the podiums after an absence, as it achieved the Spanish Super Cup title after its great victory over its traditional rivals Real Madrid 3-1, and also hosted the Italian Super Cup, which Inter Milan achieved it for the seventh time in its history, at the expense of its arch-rivals, AC Milan, 3-0.