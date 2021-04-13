UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSG Captain Marquinhos Out For 12 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

PSG captain Marquinhos out for 12 days

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain skipper Marquinhos will miss three games with a groin injury, the French champions announced on Tuesday.

The Brazil centre-back had already been ruled out of the Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich later in the day.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the 3-2 first leg victory in Bavaria last week.

"His return to training will take place in 12 days, depending to his recovery," PSG said.

Marquinhos will also be sidelined for this weekend's league game with Saint-Etienne and April 21's French Cup last eight tie with Angers after missing last Saturday's league win at Strasbourg.

Forward Mauro Icardi and defenders Layvin Kurzawa and Juan Bernat are also unavailable for coach Mauricio Pochettino with fitness issues.

Related Topics

Angers Saint-Etienne Strasbourg Brazil April PSG Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Germany to boost bilateral economic ties ..

10 minutes ago

Indonesia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be co ..

11 minutes ago

Ira Khan takes Kickboxing lessons from her boyfrie ..

27 minutes ago

118,805 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders payment of AED14 millio ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.