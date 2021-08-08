UrduPoint.com

PSG Close In On Messi As Superstar Prepares To Break Silence

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

PSG close in on Messi as superstar prepares to break silence

Paris, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :As Lionel Messi prepared to say farewell to Barcelona in a club press conference on Sunday, French fans and media alike were salivating over the impact the superstar's mooted arrival at Paris Saint-Germain would have on the club and the French league.

The 34-year-old will take questions from the press at noon (1000 GMT) on Sunday, Barcelona said in a statement. They will be his first public comments since his departure was announced.

Messi has been expected to stay in Barcelona at a much reduced salary but club president Joan Laporta said on Friday he was not prepared "to put the club at risk" by renewing Messi's contract, as the club face up to huge financial problems.

Many at the club are struggling to accept the sweet sorrow of parting with a 34 year old who has been with the club since he signed a contract on a napkin at the age of 13.

"Still hard to understand that you will not play for @FCBarcelona anymore," tweeted manager Ronald Koeman, the man whose goal won Barca their first European crown in 1992.

"Thanks for everything you have done for our club Leo. I really enjoyed the full season we worked together. I am impressed with your work ethic and desire to win." With Manchester City coach and former Messi mentor, Pep Guardiola, saying the Premier League champions are not in the market, that left Qatari-backed PSG as the only suitors with deep enough pockets -- in Spain he was reportedly pocketing north of 70 million Euros a year net.

Barcelona based Sport daily insisted on Saturday that "for the moment, Messi has no offer from any club."Yet Laporta indicated on Friday that Messi "has other offers and there is a time limit because La Liga starts soon and he needs time to assess his other options."In 17 years in Barcelona, Messi lifted the Champions Leagues four times, and PSG are desperate for the final piece to take them to that honour.

Related Topics

Leo Man Barcelona Spain Sunday Market Media From PSG Manchester City Premier League Coach Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

52 minutes ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

59 minutes ago
 Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV ..

Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV into HD news

2 hours ago
 US Evacuated Less Than 1% of Afghan Aides Eligible ..

US Evacuated Less Than 1% of Afghan Aides Eligible for Resettlement - Reports

2 hours ago
 Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps ..

Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps firefighters

2 hours ago
 Sparkling Ingebrigtsen makes Olympic 1500m history ..

Sparkling Ingebrigtsen makes Olympic 1500m history for Norway

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.