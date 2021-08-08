PSG close in on Messi as superstar prepares to break silence

Paris, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :As Lionel Messi prepared to say farewell to Barcelona in a club press conference on Sunday, French fans and media alike were salivating over the impact the superstar's mooted arrival at Paris Saint-Germain would have on the club and the French league.

The 34-year-old will take questions from the press at noon (1000 GMT) on Sunday, Barcelona said in a statement. They will be his first public comments since his departure was announced.

Messi has been expected to stay in Barcelona at a much reduced salary but club president Joan Laporta said on Friday he was not prepared "to put the club at risk" by renewing Messi's contract, as the club face up to huge financial problems.

Many at the club are struggling to accept the sweet sorrow of parting with a 34 year old who has been with the club since he signed a contract on a napkin at the age of 13.

"Still hard to understand that you will not play for @FCBarcelona anymore," tweeted manager Ronald Koeman, the man whose goal won Barca their first European crown in 1992.

"Thanks for everything you have done for our club Leo. I really enjoyed the full season we worked together. I am impressed with your work ethic and desire to win." With Manchester City coach and former Messi mentor, Pep Guardiola, saying the Premier League champions are not in the market, that left Qatari-backed PSG as the only suitors with deep enough pockets -- in Spain he was reportedly pocketing north of 70 million Euros a year net.

Barcelona based Sport daily insisted on Saturday that "for the moment, Messi has no offer from any club."Yet Laporta indicated on Friday that Messi "has other offers and there is a time limit because La Liga starts soon and he needs time to assess his other options."In 17 years in Barcelona, Messi lifted the Champions Leagues four times, and PSG are desperate for the final piece to take them to that honour.