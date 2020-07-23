PSG embark on trophy blitz as French football resumes

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Four months after French football ground to a standstill as the coronavirus pandemic worsened, Paris Saint-Germain head into Friday's national cup final against Saint-Etienne looking to land the first of a potential three titles in a five-match burst.

Declared Ligue 1 champions for the seventh time in eight years after the season was ended prematurely, PSG return to competitive action 135 days later with the French Cup, French League Cup and Champions League in their sights.

Unlike their last fixture on March 11, a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors that sealed a place in the Champions League quarter-finals, a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the French Cup final.

The fixture at the Stade de France marks the return of French football, lagging well behind the rest of Europe's top leagues which eventually restarted despite the health crisis.

PSG have shown little rustiness in dispatching a trio of friendly opponents -- Le Havre, Waasland-Beveren and Scottish champions Celtic -- with 20 goals scored and none conceded.

For Saint-Etienne, the COVID-19 interruption allowed them to turn the page on a dismal league campaign in which they finished 17th -- a far cry from their fourth-placed effort in 2018-19.

"The goal was to avoid injuries and come into the final with fresh legs and clear minds. We're ready to play," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.