UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSG Embark On Trophy Blitz As French Football Resumes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:00 PM

PSG embark on trophy blitz as French football resumes

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Four months after French football ground to a standstill as the coronavirus pandemic worsened, Paris Saint-Germain head into Friday's national cup final against Saint-Etienne looking to land the first of a potential three titles in a five-match burst.

Declared Ligue 1 champions for the seventh time in eight years after the season was ended prematurely, PSG return to competitive action 135 days later with the French Cup, French League Cup and Champions League in their sights.

Unlike their last fixture on March 11, a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors that sealed a place in the Champions League quarter-finals, a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the French Cup final.

The fixture at the Stade de France marks the return of French football, lagging well behind the rest of Europe's top leagues which eventually restarted despite the health crisis.

PSG have shown little rustiness in dispatching a trio of friendly opponents -- Le Havre, Waasland-Beveren and Scottish champions Celtic -- with 20 goals scored and none conceded.

For Saint-Etienne, the COVID-19 interruption allowed them to turn the page on a dismal league campaign in which they finished 17th -- a far cry from their fourth-placed effort in 2018-19.

"The goal was to avoid injuries and come into the final with fresh legs and clear minds. We're ready to play," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

Related Topics

Football Europe France Saint-Etienne Le Havre Cuban Peso March From Top PSG Coach Borussia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

3 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

3 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

4 hours ago

KP to start unique cable car project from Upper Di ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.