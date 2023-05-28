UrduPoint.com

PSG Goalkeeper Rico In 'serious' Condition After Horse Riding Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 10:20 PM

PSG goalkeeper Rico in 'serious' condition after horse riding accident

Seville, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Paris Saint-Germain back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in "serious" condition after a horse-riding accident, the French club confirmed Sunday.

The 29-year-old Spaniard was on the bench for PSG as they won the Ligue 1 title on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg before heading to Spain, where the accident happened in El Rocio in Andalusia.

"He is in serious condition," said a PSG spokesperson, while the Spanish newspaper Marca reported he is "stable".

Rico was taken by helicopter to Seville's Virgen del Rocio hospital, where he was placed on life support, according to local tv channel Canal Sur, citing medical sources.

"Lots of strength and a speedy recovery," wrote Sevilla, whom he played for previously, on Twitter.

PSG tweeted their support for Rico and said they were "staying in contact with his family. The entire Red and Blue community offer them their support." Rico, born in Seville, won two Europa Leagues with his hometown side before moving on loan to Premier League side Fulham in 2019.

The goalkeeper then moved to PSG on loan in 2019 before making the move permanent in 2020.

Rico was loaned by the French side to Mallorca in January 2022, before returning to PSG for the current campaign.

He has made 24 appearances for PSG and has been capped once by the Spanish national team.

