UrduPoint.com

PSG Hit Back At 'outrageous' La Liga Chief Criticism

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

PSG hit back at 'outrageous' La Liga chief criticism

Paris, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain rebuked La Liga chief Javier Tebas on Wednesday after he accused the Qatari-owned French club of being "as dangerous as the Super League".

Tebas renewed his criticism of what he called "club-states" after PSG signed Lionel Messi and a host of stars in the transfer window.

"Time after time, you allow yourself to publicly attack the French League, our club, our players -- together with players of other clubs -- and the fans of French football," PSG general secretary Victoriano Melero wrote in a letter addressed to Tebas and seen by AFP.

"While constantly posting insulting and defamatory statements insinuating that we do not conform to the football financial regulations, amongst other unsubstantiated statements." Tebas, also a vocal critic of Manchester City, recently said PSG paying Messi a reported salary of 500,000 Euros ($590,000) a week was "unsustainable" when tv revenues for France's Ligue 1 are down 40 percent and the coronavirus pandemic has caused deep losses.

Barcelona were forced to let go of Messi as they drown in debts of over one billion euros.

"You decided some time ago to put in place a strategy favouring the economic expansion of La Liga without having domestic financial regulations in place," the letter continued.

"Now you blame the consequences of this on others, while French football has had a system in force for over 20 years." "It is now publicly known that certain Spanish clubs and your League are facing unsustainable levels of debt after gross mismanagement, not to mention the way Spanish football has been financed over the past decade - including by the state," it added.

The French League (LFP) later denounced what it called "outrageous statements" from Tebas, who called PSG's team a "league of legends" after the arrival of Messi, 34, and former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, 35.

"The LFP does not wish to be the muleta waved by Tebas in order to hide the internal problems Spanish professional football is currently going through," the organisation said in a press release, referring to the red cloth used by a matador near the end of a bullfight.

Related Topics

Football Attack France TV From Real Madrid PSG Manchester City Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

3 hours ago
 Japanese Emperor's Niece May Get Married in Octobe ..

Japanese Emperor's Niece May Get Married in October - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Turkey, Egypt Discuss Normalizing Relations During ..

Turkey, Egypt Discuss Normalizing Relations During 2nd Round of Consultations - ..

4 minutes ago
 Senate Standing Committee on Interior meets

Senate Standing Committee on Interior meets

4 minutes ago
 Schauffele, Spieth head US Ryder captain's picks a ..

Schauffele, Spieth head US Ryder captain's picks as Reed left out

4 minutes ago
 Couple perish in motorcycle accident

Couple perish in motorcycle accident

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.