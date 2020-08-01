UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSG Look Forward To Champions League Challenge After Cup Final Wins

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 05:00 PM

PSG look forward to Champions League challenge after cup final wins

Paris, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera is confident the French side will be in prime condition for their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta despite Friday's League Cup final win against Lyon being just their second competitive outing in almost five months.

PSG beat Lyon 6-5 on penalties after an interminable final ended 0-0 after extra time at the Stade de France, where 3,500 spectators were allowed in as part of the loosening of the country's coronavirus restrictions.

Their victory, in what was the last ever final of an unloved competition that has now been scrapped, came a week after Thomas Tuchel's team defeated Saint-Etienne 1-0 to win the French Cup.

They had previously been awarded the Ligue 1 title by virtue of being top when the season was ended in April with 10 rounds of matches unplayed because of the health crisis.

"It has been a fantastic week for us, winning two trophies. It is not easy to do and we are very pleased," said former Manchester United midfielder Herrera.

"Lots of players have played their part in this success and we feel we are ready for the Champions League after the work we have done in the last four weeks." However, having just those two cup finals as competitive outings since early March is hardly the best way to ready themselves for their first Champions League quarter-final in four years.

That match will be played on August 12 as a one-off tie behind closed doors in Lisbon.

PSG have also had a handful of friendly matches, but Atalanta may be in better shape having resumed their Serie A campaign in June. They only finish the season this weekend.

Herrera's team, meanwhile, looked sluggish for much of Friday's final, although the suffocating heat was partly responsible.

- 'Optimistic' for Mbappe - They missed Kylian Mbappe, who was crocked in the French Cup final a week earlier, suffering an ankle injury that could rule him out against Atalanta.

In his absence, Mauro Icardi was poor through the middle of the Paris attack and they only claimed victory thanks to Pablo Sarabia's sudden-death penalty in the shoot-out.

"We are optimistic for Kylian. We saw that he can walk now, he is young and he is a real professional," said Herrera.

"He really wants to play (against Atalanta) and is working every day, morning and night.

"Of course his presence is important and we hope he will play." Mbappe is not the only worry -- defensive duo Marquinhos and Thiago Silva came off with cramp, while full-back Layvin Kurzawa hobbled off in the second half.

In any case, PSG claimed their fourth domestic treble in six years, underlining the extent of their domination of French football under Qatari ownership.

Lyon used to be top dogs but this defeat saw their silverware drought go on. They have not won a trophy since the French Cup in 2012, a year after the Qataris arrived and changed the footballing landscape in the country.

Rudi Garcia's team, who had Brazilian defender Rafael sent off late in extra time, were a disappointing seventh when the league season was curtailed and will miss out on European football next season for the first time in 24 years.

Unless, that is, they can go on and win the Champions League in Lisbon on August 23.

OL visit Juventus next Friday in their long-delayed last 16 second leg, defending a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

"We will need to do better to score in Turin but this is a good base for us to work on," insisted Garcia.

"It is important that we keep our heads up and keep in mind the things we did well in order to go on and qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals."If they do see off Juventus, they will face Manchester City or Real Madrid in the last eight.

Related Topics

Football Attack Poor Drought France Visit Young Saint-Etienne Lyon Paris Turin Lisbon Lead Cuban Peso Manchester United March April May June August From Best Top Real Madrid PSG Manchester City Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Swiss President on Nation ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Benin President on Indepe ..

3 hours ago

Following first criticality phase, FANR will conti ..

3 hours ago

BREAKING: Safe start-up of Unit 1 of Barakah Nucle ..

4 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.