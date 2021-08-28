UrduPoint.com

PSG Magic Trio 'certainly' In Squad At Reims Says Pochettino

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

PSG magic trio 'certainly' in squad at Reims says Pochettino

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Kylian Mbappe, coveted by Real Madrid, should be in the Paris Saint-Germain squad at Reims, along with Lionel Messi, who could make his debut, and Neymar, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Saturday.

"We have not yet announced the squad," the coach told his press conference ahead of Sunday evening's Ligue 1 match, adding that all the 'magic trio' "will certainly be among those named, we will see if they can play from the start of the match." Pochettino said Mbappe had not told him he wanted to leave PSG for Real Madrid.

"Kylian has worked very well in training as usual", Pochettino said.

As for the striker's contractual situation, "our president and our sporting director have been clear about the club's position", Pochettino added.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reiterated at the Champions League draw on Thursday that the club had not changed its position and intended to keep Mbappe.

Even without Messi and Neymar, PSG have won all three of their opening league games.

Related Topics

Reims Sunday All From Real Madrid PSG Coach

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Pir Pagara decide to all factions ..

Shehbaz Sharif, Pir Pagara decide to all factions of Muslim League

36 minutes ago
 SEHA inaugurates new COVID-19 drive-through servic ..

SEHA inaugurates new COVID-19 drive-through services centre in Al Aamerah

51 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on sidelines of Baghdad Conferen ..

1 hour ago
 Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married n ..

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married next month

1 hour ago
 Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Z ..

Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago
 PM approves framework for promotion of school, dom ..

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.