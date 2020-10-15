UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSG-Man United Champions League Clash To Go Ahead Behind Closed Doors As Curfew Imposed In Paris

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

PSG-Man United Champions League clash to go ahead behind closed doors as curfew imposed in Paris

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League opener against Manchester United next Tuesday will go ahead, but without spectators, despite the French government introducing a nighttime curfew in the capital, the country's sports ministry told AFP.

"Exemptions will be possible, with or without spectators depending on the time," the ministry said on Wednesday when asked about sporting events going ahead after President Emmanuel Macron earlier announced the curfew.

Residents in Paris and its surrounding Ile-de-France region, along with eight other French cities, will not be allowed to be outdoors between 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) and 6:00 am (0400 GMT) from Saturday, for a duration of at least four weeks, except for essential reasons.

The measures were announced in response to Covid-19 infection rates reaching record levels.

The curfew will therefore not stop the Champions League game at the Parc des Princes from going ahead, but will ensure that it does so behind closed doors.

Recent sporting events in and around Paris have seen crowds of up to 1,000 permitted to attend.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Related Topics

Sports Paris Manchester United From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

1 hour ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

1 hour ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs meeting of Executive Office of Council ..

2 hours ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airplane Crosses Israeli Airspace for 1st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.