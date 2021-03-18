UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSG Punish Lille Errors To Win Cup Showdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

PSG punish Lille errors to win cup showdown

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the quarter-finals of the French Cup on Wednesday while striking a psychological blow in their pursuit of the Ligue 1 title, as they beat top-of-the-table Lille 3-0.

It was the perfect response from PSG after their shock weekend home loss to struggling Nantes, which was overshadowed by thefts at the homes of Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos during the match.

In the first of two meetings at the Parc des Princes either side of the international break, the difference was a series of mistakes by Lille at key moments.

"It's always the same, against Paris it's in the zones of truth that it counts," said Lille midfielder Benjamin Andre.

When Angel Di Maria swung a low cross into the near post after nine minutes, Lille defender Tiago Djalo took a wild swing. Goalie Mike Maignan lunged at the deflected ball, only pawing it towards his own goal. Mauro Icardi needed only to gather his wits before rolling into the empty net.

Icardi limped off on 36 minutes to be replaced by Kylian Mbappe, who had started on the bench.

Four minutes later, Mbappe meandered along the edge of the Lille penalty area until Zeki Celik took the bait, stuck out a knee and brought the striker down.

Mbappe smacked the spot-kick into the roof of the net.

Lille had a chance when they won a penalty of their own with 13 minutes to play, after Jeremy Pied's cross from the byline struck Layvin Kurzawa's outstretched hand.

Again Lille wavered as Keylor Navas dived to save Yusuf Yazici's tame penalty.

Three minutes into added time, Djalo, on the halfway line, misjudged a PSG clearance. Mbappe pounced, raced away from the Lille defender and drilled the third past Maignan.

"It's a deserved victory, we played well," said PSG defender Alessandro Florenzi. "Everything is not perfect but it is never perfect and we always have things to improve."PSG, the defending champions, trail Lille by three points in Ligue 1 and a return date is on the horizon. After PSG visit third-place Lyon on Sunday while Lille host struggling Nimes, the pair meet again at the Parc des Princes on April 3.

Related Topics

Visit Tame Nantes Nimes Lille Lyon Paris Same April Sunday Post From PSG

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

1 hour ago

Abbas rival accuses president of failing Palestini ..

2 hours ago

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti ..

2 hours ago

Parliamentary work is key for UAE’s aspirations ..

2 hours ago

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

2 hours ago

Italian Court Acquits Eni, Shell in Nigeria Briber ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.