PSG Win 7-goal Thriller Against Lille With Messi's Free-kick

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023

PSG win 7-goal thriller against Lille with Messi's free-kick

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :- Paris Saint-Germain won a seven-goal thriller against Lille with a Lionel Messi stoppage-time free-kick goal on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored for Paris Saint-Germain while Bafode Diakite produced a goal for Lille in the first half at Parc des Princes.

Lille took the lead with goals from Jonathan David in the 58th minute and Jonathan Bamba in the 69th minute to make it 3-2.

The Parisian leveled the game with Mbappe and Messi scored a free-kick goal in the 95th minute as the game ended with a 4-3 score in Paris.

League leader PSG increased their points to 57 while Lille are sixth with 41 points.

