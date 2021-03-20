PSG women forfeit Champions League game, qualify for quarter-finals

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain will face holders Lyon in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals despite forfeiting the second leg of their last-16 tie following a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad, UEFA announced on Friday.

PSG were deemed responsible for the cancellation of Wednesday's match against Sparta Prague as the team was put into quarantine by French health authorities after a number of positive coronavirus tests ahead of a domestic fixture.

As a result Sparta were awarded a 3-0 victory, but PSG still qualified having won the first leg 5-0 at home the previous week.

"Paris Saint-Germain takes note of the decision of UEFA," the club said in a statement on Friday, adding that it was "delighted" with the qualification.

"Nevertheless, the club regrets that this qualification could not be celebrated on the pitch and want to highlight the context which led to the cancellation of the second leg."PSG, who finished runners-up in 2015 and 2017, will host record seven-time winners Lyon in the first leg of their quarter-final tie next Wednesday, with the return clash on March 31.