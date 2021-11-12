UrduPoint.com

PSG's Diallo Released From Custody In Assault Probe: French Prosecutor

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 01:40 AM

Versailles, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo was on Thursday released from police custody after two days of questioning over the assault of a teammate that has rocked the French game.

Diallo, who was detained Wednesday morning in connection with an attack on fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui, was released in the afternoon, Versailles prosecutor Maryvonne Caillibotte told AFP.

