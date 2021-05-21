PST organizes Palestine Solidarity rallies at 19 places in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) organized Palestine Solidarity rallies at 19 places in Faisalabad, on Friday.

Divisional President PST Muhammad Asif Raza Qadri and other leaders including Nisar Ahmad Qadri and Maulana Ali Hussain Rizvi led the central rally at Faisalabad while other rallies were led by their local heads.

Addressing the main rally, PST Divisional President Muhammad Asif Raza Qadri condemned Israeli aggression against unarmed and innocent Palestinians.

He said that none could stay silent over unprecedented brutalities leashed out by Israel on innocent Palestinians. He said that Palestinians and Kashmiris needed the sympathy and cooperation of the Muslims.

He urged the Muslim countries to get united because protection of rights of the Muslims can be ensured only through consensus and unity.

He urged the international community and United Nations Security Council to play their role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir and Palestine issues.