PTI AJK to continue fullest support to IIOJK Peoples struggle for freedom:Governing Body

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 14 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir President and Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that PTI would be properly organized with determination and vigour in both Azad Jammu Kashmir and Kashmiri refugees Constituencies.

He hoped that soon PTI Azad Jammu Kashmir would be the biggest grass-root political party in the region.

He expressed these views while addressing the first meeting of the Central Governing Body after the reorganization of the party at the PTI Central Public Secretariat at the Federal metropolis on Tuesday.

Tanveer continued that he do not believe in the politics in factions within the party, all stakeholders would be given due respect, status and position in the party.

" Furthermore, respect and dignity of the party workers will be ensured. In Azad Jammu Kashmir, people have voted for PTI because of Imran Khan's slogan of accountability, transparency and justice, he escalated.

"Therefore, all decisions will be made with the consultation of party's 13-member Governing Body and the gap between the government and the party will be bridged", he added.

The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Anwar, Vice President Mir Atiq-ur-Rehman, Vice President Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, General Secretary Raja Mansoor Khan, Additional General Secretary Chaudhry Amir Nazir, Deputy Secretary General Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed, Deputy Secretary General Sardar Murtaza Ali Ahmed, Deputy Secretary General Qazi Muhammad Israel Khan, Deputy Secretary General Sikandar Beg, Secretary Finance Zulfiqar Abbasi and Central Secretary Information Ershad Mehmood.

The Governing Body expressed heartfelt sorrow and profound grief over demise of the veteran leader of Kashmiri liberation movement Syed Ali Gillani in IIOJK and offered Fateha. The Governing body reiterated the solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir and said that the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and the PTI Government would continue their struggle for the right of Self-determination on every national and international forums.

The members of the Governing Body unanimously thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Organizer Saifullah Niazi and Secretary General Amir Kayani for their trust and for assigning them central positions to lead the party. The Governing Body congratulated Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on assuming the position of party president, Raja Mansoor Khan on assuming the position of general secretary, Atiq Mir on assuming the position of vice president and Amir Nazir on assuming the position of additional general secretary and assured them of full cooperation.

The meeting paid tribute to the former President PTI Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry for rendering his services for the party and said that he has played a significant role in organizing the party in the past six years.

The Governing Body vowed that the PTI government would fulfill the promises made to the citizens and make it effective by amending the Accountability Act to bring real change in Azad Kashmir. Additionally, they ensured that the Local body elections will be held soon which empower local communities particularly youth and women. To ensure the supremacy of merit, all major decisions would be reviewed that were taken against merit. It was agreed at the meeting that the governing body would hold regular meetings to organize the party at the grass-root level, and to run the government following the party manifesto and policy, and strengthen the relationship between the party and the government.

According to Central Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud, the Governing Body unanimously declared the Central Public Secretariat as party's headquarter.

Addressing the meeting, Senior Vice President Zafar Anwar said that people have high expectations from the PTI government.

The party and the government would have to work day and night to meet those expectations.

Vice President PTI and Minister for Government Azhar Sadiq said that the doors of his ministry would always be open for the party workers and the government would run with the advice of party functionaries.

Raja Mansoor Khan said that government ministers and advisers have to accompany party workers and officials so that there was no gap between the party and the government.

Atiq Mir said that development work should be done with the consultation of the party ticket holders and they should also be involved in the decision-making process.

Murtaza Ali Ahmed said that PTI has got a historic opportunity. The fate of the people of Azad Kashmir could be changed by ensuring rule of law and merit. Zulfiqar Abbasi said that the party president should play a vital role in initiating major economic projects, especially the provision of 4M and 3g internet.

Information Secretary Ershad Mahmud said that efforts should be expedited to get a big economic package from the federal government so that a few vital development projects could be launched.

A committee of prominent and professional personalities should be formed to restructure the administrative, economic and legal structure of AJ&K as the existing administrative structure licks all the resources and producing nothing substantial.

Sikandar Baig and Qazi Israel suggested that development projects and administrative matters should be run in consultation not only with the ticket holders, members of the Governing Body but also with all the stakeholders of the party.