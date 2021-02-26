PTI AJK welcomes Pak-India accord on ceasefire observance along LoC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 26 (APP):The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir Friday welcomed the agreement between Pakistan and India on strict observance of ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors as per 2003 accord.

PTI-AJK Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud told APP,"If the ceasefire sustained, it will provide huge relief to the Kashmiris living under constant fear of cross firing along the LoC."He said the Kashmir issue deserved urgent attention and political resolve to find a lasting solution according to the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The prevention of human rights violations in occupied Jammu & Kashmir, demilitarization and space for political activities were a few steps that could create a conducive environment for further developments, he added.