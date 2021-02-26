UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI AJK Welcomes Pak-India Accord On Ceasefire Observance Along LoC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

PTI AJK welcomes Pak-India accord on ceasefire observance along LoC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 26 (APP):The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir Friday welcomed the agreement between Pakistan and India on strict observance of ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors as per 2003 accord.

PTI-AJK Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud told APP,"If the ceasefire sustained, it will provide huge relief to the Kashmiris living under constant fear of cross firing along the LoC."He said the Kashmir issue deserved urgent attention and political resolve to find a lasting solution according to the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The prevention of human rights violations in occupied Jammu & Kashmir, demilitarization and space for political activities were a few steps that could create a conducive environment for further developments, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jammu Agreement

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

56 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

2 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

2 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.