PTI devises integrated plan for uplift Of quality journalism in AJK : Ershad Mahmud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Jun 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after winning upcoming general election 2021 in AJK will bring revolutionary reforms for the welfare of journalist community by enhancing professional skills of the working journalists.

This was stated by Central Secretary Information PTI, AJK Ershad Mehmud, while talking to APP on Sunday Keeping in view the exceptional importance of the media being the fourth pillar of the society and the state, a colossal increase will be made in the annual budget of advertisements through reviewing the current advertisement policy for all components of the media, especially to enable the local press to secure the destination of self-reliance.

Ershad said, funds would be allocated for disbursement of the advertisements among AJK newspapers raising their tariff at par with the national newspapers. He further said, colossal funds would be allocated for distribution of government ads for local newspapers appearing from all three divisions of AJK.

The Secretary Information PTI said, AJK Press Foundation would be made more vibrant for ensuring its services for the welfare of the working journalists including dispensation of free medical facilities for them and their families. To a question, he said, a vibrant mechanism will be introduced for ensuring regular monthly payment of salaries and other due privileges for the journalists working in Print and Electronic Media.

Ershad further said, the issues confronted by ptv Staffers at Muzaffarabad Centre would be resolved on priority basis, adding said Print and Electronic Media journalists would be provided houses under Prime Minister of Pakistan Housing Project coupled with health card facilities.

Ershad assured the bloggers and the website operators that the digital advertising policy would be introduced in view of the continual rapid increase in the internet users to ensure the vibrant publicity through digital and social media platforms, he added.