UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Devises Integrated Plan For Uplift Of Quality Journalism In AJK : Ershad Mahmud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 10:10 PM

PTI devises integrated plan for uplift Of quality journalism in AJK : Ershad Mahmud

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Jun 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after winning upcoming general election 2021 in AJK will bring revolutionary reforms for the welfare of journalist community by enhancing professional skills of the working journalists.

This was stated by Central Secretary Information PTI, AJK Ershad Mehmud, while talking to APP on Sunday Keeping in view the exceptional importance of the media being the fourth pillar of the society and the state, a colossal increase will be made in the annual budget of advertisements through reviewing the current advertisement policy for all components of the media, especially to enable the local press to secure the destination of self-reliance.

Ershad said, funds would be allocated for disbursement of the advertisements among AJK newspapers raising their tariff at par with the national newspapers. He further said, colossal funds would be allocated for distribution of government ads for local newspapers appearing from all three divisions of AJK.

The Secretary Information PTI said, AJK Press Foundation would be made more vibrant for ensuring its services for the welfare of the working journalists including dispensation of free medical facilities for them and their families. To a question, he said, a vibrant mechanism will be introduced for ensuring regular monthly payment of salaries and other due privileges for the journalists working in Print and Electronic Media.

Ershad further said, the issues confronted by ptv Staffers at Muzaffarabad Centre would be resolved on priority basis, adding said Print and Electronic Media journalists would be provided houses under Prime Minister of Pakistan Housing Project coupled with health card facilities.

Ershad assured the bloggers and the website operators that the digital advertising policy would be introduced in view of the continual rapid increase in the internet users to ensure the vibrant publicity through digital and social media platforms, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Internet Budget Social Media Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Media All From Government PTV Election 2018 Housing

Recent Stories

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

42 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

1 hour ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

2 hours ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

2 hours ago

SCMC, UNICEF explore new avenues of cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.