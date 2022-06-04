PTI govt miserably failed to complete any project in Gwadar: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that despite wasting billions of rupees and precious time, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government could not complete any project for resolution of water and electricity issues for the locals who rendered great sacrifices for Gwadar Port.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister referred to his previous day visit to Gwadar and said that he was convinced more than ever before that development of Pakistan was linked with peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

He said the coalition government was determined to assist Balochistan by working with the provincial government and local elders to chart the way forward.

The prime minister, during his visit to the area, also issued a number of directions for the completion of different projects.

"During my visit to Gwadar, I witnessed how PTI government miserably failed the people of Gwadar.

Despite wasting billions of rupees and precious time, it could not complete any project for resolution of water and electricity issues for the locals who gave great sacrifices for Gwadar port," the prime minister posted in a tweet.

"The same holds true for Gwadar seaport and construction of Gwadar airport. No dredging was carried out at seaport and thus no large cargo ship can be anchored. Have ordered quick completion of Gwadar University, airport and installation of desalination plant for clean drinking water," he said in another tweet.

"I am convinced more than ever before that development of Pakistan is linked with peace, stability & progress of Balochistan. The coalition govt aims to assist Balochistan by working with the provincial govt & local elders to chart the way forward," the prime minister posted in a related tweet.